Tiffany & Co training Africans cut, polish locally-sourced diamonds – report

Today

Tiffany & Co, which has factories in Botswana and Mauritius, is training Africans in cutting and polishing of diamonds sourced from the region, according to a news report.

More than a quarter of the company’s 1 500 global diamond cutters and polishers were said to be now based in Africa.

Bloomberg reports that the move to hire and train African polishers and cutters comes as Tiffany seeks to be completely transparent about how its diamonds progress from deep underground to the engagement rings.

The New York-based company was currently sourcing diamonds from mines in South Africa, Namibia and Sierra Leone.

However, company chief executive Alessandro Bogliolo said they won’t source diamonds from Angola and Zimbabwe because of the alleged human-rights situation in the two southern African countries.

Botswana was the only African country where Tiffany both buys and prepares its stones.

“If you buy from a world-class brand, it’s because you trust that this brand has done all that is humanly possible to guarantee that the product is not only crafted to the highest standard, but also ethical and traceable in its manufacturing,’’Bogliolo was quoted as saying.

He said the company was also considering opening a store in South Africa as it was an “interesting market”.

“There’s no doubt that we will have a more robust presence on this continent,” said Bogliolo. “It’s just a matter of finding the right location and the critical mass in order to have a sustainable business.”





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished