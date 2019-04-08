Cyclone Idai affects ZCDC Q1 diamond output target

Exclusive

zcdc_logo.pngZimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) will miss its first quarter production target due to Cyclone Idai, which flooded the company’s open pits in Marange and caused minor damages to its plant in Chimanimani, according to a local weekly.
The cyclone claimed at least 268 lives in Zimbabwe last month and most of the casualties were reported in Chimanimani.
"Most of the open pits which were being mined in Chiadzwa were flooded during the heavy rains," ZCDC chief executive Moris Mpofu was quoted as saying by Sunday Mail.
"ZCDC is now in the process of de-watering and re-mapping the pits before mining can commence on affected pits.
"In Chimanimani, ZCDC is in the process of rehabilitating the road network, which was destroyed by Cyclone Idai for the local community, and to regain access into its mining concession.”
He said a preliminary assessment of the situation indicated that minor damage was caused to the plant in Chimanimani Portal E, while the mining pits require de-watering and re-mapping before mining commences.
Fuel shortages and power outages had also added to the company’s woes.
"Notwithstanding these challenges, ZCDC is making frantic efforts to ensure that production against the targeted schedule resumes at the earliest possible time," said Mpofu.
He said mining would likely commence this week in Marange and by end of next month in Chimanimani.
ZCDC was targeting an output of 4,1 million carats this year compared with 2,8 million carats produced last year.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

