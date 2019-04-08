TAGS tender in Dubai well received

Exclusive

Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) recently held a rough diamond tender in the Almas Tower at the Dubai Diamond Exchange in Dubai from the 26th March to the 2nd April 2019, says a press note from the company.
Two regular productions from South Africa and Angola were again presented, including a Namibian production. All materials were of high quality and high colour and featured a significant number of large single stones and exceptional specials.

According to company, the total tender sales  recorded was of $ 38,364,624.96  value for a total of 41,346.93 carats of rough sold, which worked out to an average value per carat of $ 927.87
About 204 companies are reported to have been in attendance at the tender.
TAGS again presented their regular productions from South Africa and Angola which continue to be well received. Specialist manufacturing companies from India, Belgium and Israel were in attendance.
It’s reported that TAGS utilised 30 showing rooms in the Dubai Diamond Exchange to present the productions to 204 companies over the 8 day period.
This month saw a 5% increase in companies viewing, as TAGS continue to firmly establish themselves as a regular and important source for high quality original rough productions across a full range of sizes.

