TAGS tender in Dubai well received

Image credit: TAGS

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished





According to company, the total tender sales recorded was of $ 38,364,624.96 value for a total of 41,346.93 carats of rough sold, which worked out to an average value per carat of $ 927.87About 204 companies are reported to have been in attendance at the tender.TAGS again presented their regular productions from South Africa and Angola which continue to be well received. Specialist manufacturing companies from India, Belgium and Israel were in attendance.It’s reported that TAGS utilised 30 showing rooms in the Dubai Diamond Exchange to present the productions to 204 companies over the 8 day period.This month saw a 5% increase in companies viewing, as TAGS continue to firmly establish themselves as a regular and important source for high quality original rough productions across a full range of sizes.