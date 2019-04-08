Mountain Province increases inferred resource at Faraday 2 kimberlite

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced an update to the mineral resource estimate for the Faraday 2 kimberlite, one of three kimberlites located within the Kennady North Project, NWT, Canada.The updated inferred mineral resource includes 5.45 million carats of diamonds contained in 2.07 million tonnes of kimberlite, with an overall grade of 2.63 carats per tonne and an average value of US$140 per carat. This represents a 49% increase in total tonnes and a 74% increase in total carats for the Faraday 2 kimberlite. The Inferred Mineral Resource at Faraday 2 has been updated to include the northwest extension, which was discovered in 2017 and extended the kimberlite by 150 meters.Most notably, the attributed average value per carat has increased to US$140 per carat; a 25% increase from the 2017 average values of US$112 per carat.President and Chief Executive Officer for Mountain Province Stuart Brown commented: "As anticipated from our microdiamond results reported earlier this year, the inclusion of the northwest extension at Faraday 2 has greatly increased the value of this resource and at an average diamond value of US$140 per carat offers significant potential. We are very pleased with the results of this exploration program and view this as a positive step towards potentially extending our operations beyond the existing mine plan at Gahcho Kué."