Exclusive

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

Today

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Mountain Province increases inferred resource at Faraday 2 kimberlite

Today
mountainprovince_logo.pngMountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced an update to the mineral resource estimate for the Faraday 2 kimberlite, one of three kimberlites located within the Kennady North Project, NWT, Canada.
The updated inferred mineral resource includes 5.45 million carats of diamonds contained in 2.07 million tonnes of kimberlite, with an overall grade of 2.63 carats per tonne and an average value of US$140 per carat. This represents a 49% increase in total tonnes and a 74% increase in total carats for the Faraday 2 kimberlite. The Inferred Mineral Resource at Faraday 2 has been updated to include the northwest extension, which was discovered in 2017 and extended the kimberlite by 150 meters.
Most notably, the attributed average value per carat has increased to US$140 per carat; a 25% increase from the 2017 average values of US$112 per carat.
President and Chief Executive Officer for Mountain Province Stuart Brown commented: "As anticipated from our microdiamond results reported earlier this year, the inclusion of the northwest extension at Faraday 2 has greatly increased the value of this resource and at an average diamond value of US$140 per carat offers significant potential. We are very pleased with the results of this exploration program and view this as a positive step towards potentially extending our operations beyond the existing mine plan at Gahcho Kué."

