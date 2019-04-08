Exclusive

Colorless diamonds as an investment class are evolving beyond their traditional ability to preserve, relocate and pass on wealth

Antonio Cecere, the Founder & VP of Monaco Diamond Exchange dons many caps simultaneously. Currently, he is the President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, the President of Diamond Investment Club and the Principal of the Cecere Group. Antonio’s ability to...

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

DMCC charters path for growth in the precious metal industry

DMCC, the world’s leading Free Zone for commodities trade and enterprise, held the eighth edition of its annual industry-leading Dubai Precious Metals Conference in Dubai, welcoming around 300 industry experts to discuss key factors and opportunities shaping the precious metals market, says a press note from DMCC.

   Gautam Sashittal                                                                                                     Image credit: DMCC 


Inaugurating the conference with theme ‘Unlocking Growth in Global Precious Metals’, Gautam Sashittal, CEO, DMCC said, “Global economic growth is slowing, trade conflicts persist, and recent geopolitical events have generated widespread uncertainty in markets. As an industry, we must rise to the challenge through being innovative, and by exhibiting a willingness to change, adapt and evolve.”

Juma Mohamed Al Kait                                                                                                           Image credit: DMCC


The keynote speech was delivered by H.E. Juma Mohamed Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary, UAE Ministry of Economy, who said: “The UAE accounts for about 14 per cent of the world's gold trade, and Dubai, in particular, is rising through the ranks as a purchase and investment destination as it accounts for 20 per cent of world sales of precious metals. DMCC’s commitment to creating a diverse and robust trading environment aligns with the UAE’s mission to be a diversified economy and promote economic growth and development.”
During the discussion around ‘Mining and the Return of Hedging’, experts gauged the current mindset of mines in terms of whether or not to hedge in the wake of rising nominal dollar interest rates. 
The conversation then moved on to the impact that emerging technology has on the precious metal industry;  Central Banks Approach to Gold; Relevance of jewellery in the changing landscape; Opportunities and Challenges in White Metals, Price outlook and so on
The conference was followed by a gala dinner where guests had the opportunity to network and reflect on the numerous insights gained throughout the day. Delegates also received a copy of the flagship ‘World Silver Survey 2019’ report, from The Silver Institute.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished 



