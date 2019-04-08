GJEPC organizes 6th Edition of India Gemstone Week

Exclusive

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the apex body of the gem & jewellery industry in India, kick started the 6th edition of “India Gemstone Week” in Jaipur on 11 April, 2019.

The event was inaugurated by Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC in the presence of Nirmal Bardia, Regional Chairman, Vijay Kedia, Co-convener-Coloured Gemstones Panel, Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director, along with International buyers and exhibitors from India. 
Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said, “India Gemstone Week is an ideal opportunity to showcase India’s strength & capabilities in manufacturing world-class cut & polished Gemstones both Precious & semi-Precious. For buyers, it will be an opportunity to meet manufacturers for sourcing Gemstones, understand supply chain, business practices and culture.” 
Dilip Shah, Convener, International Exhibitions said,” We have buyers from Algeria, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, France, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, UK, USA and Uzbekistan at India Gemstone Week.”

