GJEPC organizes 6th Edition of India Gemstone Week

Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the apex body of the gem & jewellery industry in India, kick started the 6edition of “India Gemstone Week” in Jaipur on 11 April, 2019.The event was inaugurated by Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC in the presence of Nirmal Bardia, Regional Chairman, Vijay Kedia, Co-convener-Coloured Gemstones Panel, Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director, along with International buyers and exhibitors from India.Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said, “India Gemstone Week is an ideal opportunity to showcase India’s strength & capabilities in manufacturing world-class cut & polished Gemstones both Precious & semi-Precious. For buyers, it will be an opportunity to meet manufacturers for sourcing Gemstones, understand supply chain, business practices and culture.”Dilip Shah, Convener, International Exhibitions said,” We have buyers from Algeria, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, France, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, UK, USA and Uzbekistan at India Gemstone Week.”