GJEPC organizes 6th Edition of India Gemstone Week

Image credit: GJEPC
The event was inaugurated by Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC in the presence of Nirmal Bardia, Regional Chairman, Vijay Kedia, Co-convener-Coloured Gemstones Panel, Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director, along with International buyers and exhibitors from India.
Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said, “India Gemstone Week is an ideal opportunity to showcase India’s strength & capabilities in manufacturing world-class cut & polished Gemstones both Precious & semi-Precious. For buyers, it will be an opportunity to meet manufacturers for sourcing Gemstones, understand supply chain, business practices and culture.”
Dilip Shah, Convener, International Exhibitions said,” We have buyers from Algeria, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, France, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, UK, USA and Uzbekistan at India Gemstone Week.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished