Exclusive

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Russia’s Ministry of Finance proposes to sell LGD jewellery in separate windows

Today
News

The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation has prepared a draft under which jewellery featuring artificial materials having the characteristics of natural stones should be displayed in separate windows, according to Interfax.
The body of the project is posted on the website regulation.gov.ru.
The decree states that the windows with such jewellery should be marked with a note saying “Jewelry and other articles feauturing materials of artificial origin”.
Lab-grown diamonds have the same characteristics as natural diamonds, therefore, such stones can only be detected with the help of special machines.
The new initiative of the Ministry of Finance will make the distinction between natural and synthetic stones more visual and much clearer for buyers.
Many companies have already expressed their interest in the separation of "synthetics" and natural stones.
In order to differentiate the industry of natural diamonds and the lab-grown stones, last year De Beers launched the brand of synthetic diamonds, Lightbox.
Independent diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky said at the time of the launch of Lightbox Jewellery that this was a strategic move out of necessity by De Beers on behalf of the whole natural diamond industry. 
“I don’t see this as a move by De Beers to simply take a piece of the lab-created diamond market pie, but rather take control of the lab-created industry and steer it in a way that protects their natural diamond business,” he said. 
Recently, the Russian company ALROSA signed a MoU with Angolan Endiama under which the countries will promote among other things integrated delineation of international markets for rough and polished diamonds (both natural and synthetic) to protect fair competition and interests of diamond mining countries.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished