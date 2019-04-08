RJC appoints new executive director

The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) has appointed Iris Van der Veken as its next executive director, effective from 9 April, according to Professional Jeweller.Iris Van der Veken became the first woman executive director for the standard setting and certification body, replacing Andrew Bone who was appointed in June 2015.The agency quoted Van der Veken, executive director, Responsible Jewellery Council, as saying: “My focus is on serving our member companies and varied stakeholders to deliver long-term growth and value creation. As the industry changes, we can ensure that manufacturers, retailers and consumers are educated about the importance of responsible sourcing in all minerals’’.Van der Veken has wide experience in the diamond, gold, jewellery and fashion industries.She reportedly worked extensively on the Alignment Assessment of industry programmes with the OECD minerals guidance and the development of awareness programmes on the UN’s Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) in the UAE.Van der Veken will work with the board of directors and management team to ensure RJC’s growth and development.