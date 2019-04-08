AGD Diamonds highly praises Hitachi mining equipment

Today

Image credit: AGD Diamonds

Yesterday, AGD Diamonds’ team held a meeting with Japan’s manufacturer of mining equipment, Hitachi Construction Machinery and its official dealer in Russia, MineTech Machinery, part of the PSI Group within the frames of its visit to Bauma-2019, an international exhibition of mining and construction equipment in Germany.The parties discussed new technological solutions used in hydraulic mining excavators and mining dump trucks. Hitachi presented the latest know-how in the field of unmanned technologies applied on heavy-duty dump trucks. AGD Diamonds notes the high reliability of Hitachi equipment successfully exploited by various mining operations in the harsh northern climate and will consider the possibility of testing and acquiring Hitachi machinery to work on the Grib diamond filed in the Arkhangelsk Province.