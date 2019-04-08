Exclusive
Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds
The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...
08 april 2019
Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future
Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...
01 april 2019
India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials
A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...
25 march 2019
“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker
Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...
18 march 2019
Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through
Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...
11 march 2019
AGD Diamonds highly praises Hitachi mining equipment
Image credit: AGD Diamonds
The parties discussed new technological solutions used in hydraulic mining excavators and mining dump trucks. Hitachi presented the latest know-how in the field of unmanned technologies applied on heavy-duty dump trucks. AGD Diamonds notes the high reliability of Hitachi equipment successfully exploited by various mining operations in the harsh northern climate and will consider the possibility of testing and acquiring Hitachi machinery to work on the Grib diamond filed in the Arkhangelsk Province.