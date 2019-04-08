AGD Diamonds signs cooperation protocol with Caterpillar and Zeppelin Russland

Today

Image credit: AGD Diamonds

While on a visit to Bauma-2019 this last Wednesday, the delegation of AGD Diamonds held talks and signed a protocol on cooperation with Caterpillar, the US-based manufacturer of mining equipment, as well as with its official representative in Russia, Zeppelin Russland.Heavy CAT dozers and loaders are used to strip overburden, mine ore and dump waste rock at the Grib diamond mine. Zeppelin Russland provides full-service support for this kind of equipment. The parties decided on the main areas of cooperation, which includes providing spare parts and outlining further prospects for the acquisition of new excavators, dump trucks, loaders and dozers.AGD Diamonds’ employees have highly rated Caterpillar’s state-of-the-art automated technologies implemented on open-pit dump trucks. It was noted that the management of AGD intends to consider the possibility of their application at the company’s mining site. The parties also discussed the use of open-pit vehicles operating on compressed gas and the use of articulated dump trucks. Caterpillar and Zeppelin Russland happen to be among the strategic and priority partners of AGD Diamonds.