Graff unveils 302 ct diamond cut from Lesedi La Rona

Graff Diamonds has revealed 302.37-carat, D-color diamond the Graff Lesedi La Rona, the last stone cut from the 1,1109 carat diamond recovered at Lucara Diamond’s Karowe Mine, in Botswana in 2015. 

news_12042019_graff.png
                                Image credit: Graff


The company said Graff Lesedi La Rona was the highest clarity diamond ever certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and the largest square emerald cut diamond in the world.
An unnamed Graff spokesperson was quoted by Rapaport News as saying that the company was yet to receive final certification for the stone, but expects a “very high clarity grading”.
It would be the largest D-flawless GIA has graded, should it turn out to be flawless.
Graff also polished an additional 66 “satellite” diamonds from the 1,1109 carat diamond. 
They varied from under 1 carat to more than 26 carats.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

