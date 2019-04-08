CIBJO President outlines sustainability strategy for jewellery industry

Speaking to members of the Canova Club, an exclusive Italian association of opinion leaders and decision makers from the country's economic, finance and business communities, CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri has described what he termed as an essential shift in thinking in the jewellery industry, where the attitude towards artisanal and small-scale mining is changing from it being considered a challenge, to being more of an opportunity."Defensive measures in which the industry has played a key role, like the Kimberley Process, have helped reduce the level of violence in regions where artisanal mining is taking place, although there is good deal that still needs to be done, particularly in terms of systemic violence," he said. "But in addition to that, the industry is getting involved at the grass-roots level to help equip and educate the artisanal mining communities, providing them legal access for their merchandise into the marketplace, and supplying them with knowledge to ensure that they are being paid fairly for what they produce."In his wide raging overview of the economic and social role of the jewellery sector in developing countries, Dr. Cavalieri said that CIBJO has been working hard to provide solutions, and particular in the more fragile sectors of the jewellery business, like coloured gemstones, where almost all firms qualify as SMEs, even the mining companies."The philosophy that guided us in the creation of the Responsible Sourcing Book is that all participants in the jewellery business have a duty of care, and thus should conduct supply-chain due diligence to the best of their ability," the CIBJO President said."When consumers buy jewellery, they should feel that they are not only doing something for themselves and their loved ones, but for the world and society as well," he said.