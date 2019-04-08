Exclusive

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

National Bank of Fujairah launches Investment Management Business

Today
News

nbf_logo.pngNational Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC has announced the launch of its Investment Management business to provide mass affluent priority banking, high-net worth and institutional investors with high quality, independently-researched and risk-based investment solutions, according to a press note from the bank.
According to the statement, the bank’s approach will be objective and transparent with regards to the individual investments to be held and the charges incurred, utilising world class research and an objective selection process. The bank will use more than 30 best in class international fund managers to build the model portfolio.
Commenting on the announcement, NBF’s CEO Vince Cook said: “The bank has taken a number of years to find an approach that can be easily understood yet draws on the enormous number of options available to deliver an unbiased and objectively chosen mix of investments.” 
“A key differentiator for NBF’s investment products is that investors can choose to exit the investment on a weekly basis due to the transparent fee structure and the absence of lock-up and redemption penalties,” he added.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished