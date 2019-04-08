National Bank of Fujairah launches Investment Management Business

National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC has announced the launch of its Investment Management business to provide mass affluent priority banking, high-net worth and institutional investors with high quality, independently-researched and risk-based investment solutions, according to a press note from the bank.According to the statement, the bank’s approach will be objective and transparent with regards to the individual investments to be held and the charges incurred, utilising world class research and an objective selection process. The bank will use more than 30 best in class international fund managers to build the model portfolio.Commenting on the announcement, NBF’s CEO Vince Cook said: “The bank has taken a number of years to find an approach that can be easily understood yet draws on the enormous number of options available to deliver an unbiased and objectively chosen mix of investments.”“A key differentiator for NBF’s investment products is that investors can choose to exit the investment on a weekly basis due to the transparent fee structure and the absence of lock-up and redemption penalties,” he added.