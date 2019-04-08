Exclusive

08 april 2019

01 april 2019

25 march 2019

18 march 2019

11 march 2019

China to build secret underground military base in Zim to protect diamond claims, gold mines – report

Today
News

China is planning to set up a secret underground military base in Zimbabwe to protect its diamond claims and gold mines across the country, where some of its surface-to-air missiles (SAM) launchers are already located, according to a news report.
Zerohedge, citing Spotlight Zimbabwe, reports that China would dispatch its elite special force to the southern African country.
“They (China) have been itching to set a permanent military presence in this country, to protect their vast economic interests here but (former President Robert) Mugabe was resisting the overtures,” an unnamed former cabinet minister was quoted as saying.
“Although the cover argument was around offering technical assistance and support to our armed forces, it later became clear that (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa had his own agreement and arrangements with China. 
“This infuriated Mugabe…the rest is history. Mnangagwa has since invited China back to mine diamonds in Marange, and their special force has received the greenlight from vice president Rtd General, Constantino Chiwenga, to find a station in the country.
“Now there is every reason to believe that Mugabe’s November 2017 ouster, could have been a result of China viewing his stay in power as a threat to their economic investments, especially after having stripped them of diamond mining rights.”
Anjin Investments, a joint venture between China’s Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Group (AFECС) and Matt Bronze, which is owned by the Zimbabwe National Army, was recently said to have returned to resume operations in Marange.
Anjin was evicted from Marange in February 2016 after Mugabe’s government accused miners of looting diamonds.  
The new administration in Harare selected Anjin and Russia’s Alrosa last January as the two foreign companies to partner the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) in exploring and mining diamonds. 
Anjin would invest an initial $20 million to restart operations in Marange, according to Zimbabwe’s mines minister Winston Chitando.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

