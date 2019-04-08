Exclusive

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Indian companies S Vinod Kumar & Kapu Gems make to Namdia’s list

Namdia issued a statement last week backtracking from a promise it made last year that their customers will not be revealed because of “safety” reasons, says The Namibian.
According to the statement, the company selected the 16 firms which will buy diamonds from Namdia from 2019 to 2021. Belgium and Namibia top the list with four firms each. Namibian buyers are Schachter and Namdar Namibia, DYS Diamond Manufacturer Namibia, Tate Diamonds and Pluczenik Diamond Company, Namdia's Belgian clients include IGC Group NV, Dev Jewels BVBA, Diamond Trading NV and Diamwill BVBA.
From Dubai are Dhamani Jewels DMCC, SBMH Group DMCC and Samir Gems DMCC, while S Vinod Kumar and Kapu Gems are from India. Lieber and Solow Ltd, and Mellen Incorporated, are the buyers from the United States, while Levintal Diamonds Ltd from Israel is also picked as a Namdia buyer.
“In the selection of the clients mentioned above, Namdia received an overwhelming response, with over 70 applicants from across the globe,” the announcement said.
Namdia is a 100% state-owned company created through an agreement between the government and diamond multinational De Beers in 2016. The company serves as a diamond sales and marketing arm of the state.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
