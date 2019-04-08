Indian companies S Vinod Kumar & Kapu Gems make to Namdia’s list

Today

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Namdia issued a statement last week backtracking from a promise it made last year that their customers will not be revealed because of “safety” reasons, says The Namibian.According to the statement, the company selected the 16 firms which will buy diamonds from Namdia from 2019 to 2021. Belgium and Namibia top the list with four firms each. Namibian buyers are Schachter and Namdar Namibia, DYS Diamond Manufacturer Namibia, Tate Diamonds and Pluczenik Diamond Company, Namdia's Belgian clients include IGC Group NV, Dev Jewels BVBA, Diamond Trading NV and Diamwill BVBA.From Dubai are Dhamani Jewels DMCC, SBMH Group DMCC and Samir Gems DMCC, while S Vinod Kumar and Kapu Gems are from India. Lieber and Solow Ltd, and Mellen Incorporated, are the buyers from the United States, while Levintal Diamonds Ltd from Israel is also picked as a Namdia buyer.“In the selection of the clients mentioned above, Namdia received an overwhelming response, with over 70 applicants from across the globe,” the announcement said.Namdia is a 100% state-owned company created through an agreement between the government and diamond multinational De Beers in 2016. The company serves as a diamond sales and marketing arm of the state.