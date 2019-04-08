Exclusive

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

ZCDC gets greenlight to lead establishment of special economic zone

News

zcdc_logo.pngState-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has been granted permission by government to lead the establishment of a special economic zone (SEZ) in Mutare for the diamond and jewellery industry, according to a news report.
New Zimbabwe reports the mining company would construct a gemmology centre for training people in diamond cutting and polishing.
The centre would also be home for jewellery and black smith manufacturing houses as well as other administrative support services.
The SEZs were being established to restore the economy’s capacity to produce goods and services competitively.
Companies that operate in SEZs enjoy low tariffs in terms of taxation, electricity and water bills among other things.
ZCDC recently called for expression of interest from for the design, procurement, construction, commissioning and handover of a diamond value management centre (DVMC). 
The company was currently mining diamonds in Marange.
It was also carrying out exploration projects in Chimanimani, Chihota, Mwenezi, Nyika and Triangle.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished




