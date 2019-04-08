ZCDC gets greenlight to lead establishment of special economic zone

State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has been granted permission by government to lead the establishment of a special economic zone (SEZ) in Mutare for the diamond and jewellery industry, according to a news report.New Zimbabwe reports the mining company would construct a gemmology centre for training people in diamond cutting and polishing.The centre would also be home for jewellery and black smith manufacturing houses as well as other administrative support services.The SEZs were being established to restore the economy’s capacity to produce goods and services competitively.Companies that operate in SEZs enjoy low tariffs in terms of taxation, electricity and water bills among other things.ZCDC recently called for expression of interest from for the design, procurement, construction, commissioning and handover of a diamond value management centre (DVMC).The company was currently mining diamonds in Marange.It was also carrying out exploration projects in Chimanimani, Chihota, Mwenezi, Nyika and Triangle.