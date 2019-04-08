Exclusive

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

In March 2019, ALROSA sales of rough and polished diamonds reached $377 million


alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA, the world’s largest diamond producer, announces its diamond sales results for March and the first three months of 2019.
ALROSA March sales of rough and polished diamonds increased to $377.1 million, an increase of $31.5 million or 9% against previous month numbers. Rough diamond sales grew to $369.2 million (against $340.6 million in February 2019), polished diamond sales increased to $8 million (against $5 million a month earlier).
January-March 2019 sales of rough and polished diamonds amounted to $1,004 million, including $987.9 million of rough diamonds, and $16.3 million that of polished.
“The market is gradually stabilizing following a soft demand from cutting and polishing companies in the second half of the last year. Demand for smaller-sized stones demonstrated recovery in the first quarter. The sector is also gradually restoring the balance between the rough diamond inventories and rough diamond purchase volumes. We are cautiously optimistic about the second quarter, as, despite the persistent difficulties the Indian manufactures have with access to funding, in general, the end-demand for diamond jewelry demonstrates resilience,” ALROSA CEO Sergey IVANOV commented.

