AGD Diamonds examines prospects for cooperation with VOLVO

During a working visit to Germany, the management and leading experts of AGD Diamonds on April 8, 2019, held talks on the possibility of purchasing new mining equipment with representatives of one of the most well-known international brands - Volvo.









Image credit: AGD Diamonds



At a meeting with an authorized Volvo dealer - Ferronordic - the parties discussed the possibility of a pilot testing of the first of a kind 100-ton dump truck Volvo R100E at the Grib diamond field.

AGD Diamonds management is considering the purchase of a hydraulic excavator with a bucket capacity of up to 4 cubic meters and a mining loader with a bucket of up to 7 cubic meters.

In addition, AGD Diamonds employees found out more about Volvo articulated dump trucks, which showed a high degree of reliability in the harsh conditions of the Far North.