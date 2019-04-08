Exclusive

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

AGD Diamonds examines prospects for cooperation with VOLVO

During a working visit to Germany, the management and leading experts of AGD Diamonds on April 8, 2019, held talks on the possibility of purchasing new mining equipment with representatives of one of the most well-known international brands - Volvo. 

At a meeting with an authorized Volvo dealer - Ferronordic - the parties discussed the possibility of a pilot testing of the first of a kind 100-ton dump truck Volvo R100E at the Grib diamond field. 
AGD Diamonds management is considering the purchase of a hydraulic excavator with a bucket capacity of up to 4 cubic meters and a mining loader with a bucket of up to 7 cubic meters. 
In addition, AGD Diamonds employees found out more about Volvo articulated dump trucks, which showed a high degree of reliability in the harsh conditions of the Far North.

