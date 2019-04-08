AGD Diamonds holds talks with Cummins and Vermeer

Today

The delegation of AGD Diamonds on a working visit to Germany held talks with Cummins on April 9, which resulted in a signed protocol on cooperation with the manufacturer of the Cummins engines and the KAMSS-service company, while the day before the AGD team met with the representatives of Vermeer.Cummins products have been successfully used on mining dump trucks and mining equipment operating at the Grib diamond mine. Also, the equipment produced by Cummins provides backup power generation at the energy center of the Grib Mining Division. Under the current contract, KAMSS-service provides maintenance for the Cummins engines used by AGD and thus established itself as a reliable partner.The meeting between AGD Diamonds and Cummins was organized at Bauma-2019, an international exhibition of mining and construction equipment, which takes place every three years. The parties discussed the prospects for long-term cooperation and separately noted the possibility of using dual-fuel (gas / diesel) and hybrid engines produced by Cummins in the mining equipment of AGD Diamonds.A day earlier, the AGD Diamonds delegation met with the representatives of Vermeer (the Netherlands).The AGD experts discussed the possibility of industrial testing a surface excavation machine on the Grib diamond field. Recall that the new non-explosive method of kimberlite mining has been successfully used at the Grib mine since 2018.