AGD Diamonds is a member of the International Arctic Forum

The delegation of AGD Diamonds took part in the V International Arctic Forum "The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue", held in St. Petersburg.
The delegation of AGD Diamonds took part in the plenary session of the V International Arctic Forum with the participation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and top officials of a number of Arctic states. 

news_10042019_agd_forum.png
            Image credit: AGD Diamonds


The exhibition stand of AGD Diamonds was visited at the forum by Dmitry Kobylkin, Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Russian Federation, and Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation. During the meeting between Dmitry Kobylkin and AGD Diamonds CEO, Sergey Neruchev, the state and prospects of exploration and mining in the Far North were discussed.
Sergey Neruchev took part in the meeting on “Mining of solid minerals in the Arctic zone: how to increase investment attractiveness?”. The main theses of his report were the increase in the economic efficiency of AGD and the expansion of the mining business of the enterprise, associated with geological exploration and the company's output on the international level. In the course of the discussion that took place after Neruchev's speech, a member of the Scientific Council under the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Director of «Gekon» LLC, Mikhail Grigoriev, who chaired the meeting, noted: “At the initial stage of my scientific work, I had the opportunity to work in the Arkhangelsk Province and was fortunate enough to personally know Vladimir Pavlovich Grib. It is encouraging that the field, named after Vladimir Pavlovich, is being developed by such a serious, promising, dynamically developing company as AGD Diamonds.”
Along with Sergey Neruchev, Mike Van Akka, Executive Officer for governmental relations and regional programmes at Kinross Gold Corporation, Alison LeClaire, Director General for Arctic, Eastern Europe and Eurasia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Roman Trotsenko, Chair of the AEON Corporation Board, Victor Kudinov, Regional Mining Company LLC, CEO, and Igor Semenov, First Mining Company JSC, CEO, participated in the meeting.

