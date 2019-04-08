Exclusive

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

08 april 2019

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

AGD Diamonds improves mining technology

The AGD Diamonds delegation held talks with the Wirtgen Group CEO, Matthias Pichler, that took place on April 9, 2019, in Germany, says the press-note from the company.  

news_10042019_agd.png
                          Image credit: AGD Diamonds


In the course of constructive negotiations, the companies discussed the issues related to the maintenance and operation of the Wirtgen SM-2500 open-pit combine. Since 2018, AGD Diamonds has been successfully using Wirtgen technology in diamond mining. The company is fully satisfied with the results related to operation and technical readiness ratio.
Following the meeting, the companies reached principal agreements on the possibility of transferring the dealer’s status of Wirtgen’s mining and crushing equipment to AGD Diamonds. AGD considers Wirtgen’s blastless mining technology as one of the key means of developing the Grib diamond deposit. 
In addition, AGD Diamonds technical specialists visited the Wirtgen stand and learnt about the latest models of Wirtgen open-pit machines (model 2200) and gave a positive opinion on the quality of equipment manufacturing and innovative technologies of the Wirtgen Group.


