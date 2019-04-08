AGD Diamonds improves mining technology

The AGD Diamonds delegation held talks with the Wirtgen Group CEO, Matthias Pichler, that took place on April 9, 2019, in Germany, says the press-note from the company.

Image credit: AGD Diamonds

In the course of constructive negotiations, the companies discussed the issues related to the maintenance and operation of the Wirtgen SM-2500 open-pit combine. Since 2018, AGD Diamonds has been successfully using Wirtgen technology in diamond mining. The company is fully satisfied with the results related to operation and technical readiness ratio.Following the meeting, the companies reached principal agreements on the possibility of transferring the dealer’s status of Wirtgen’s mining and crushing equipment to AGD Diamonds. AGD considers Wirtgen’s blastless mining technology as one of the key means of developing the Grib diamond deposit.In addition, AGD Diamonds technical specialists visited the Wirtgen stand and learnt about the latest models of Wirtgen open-pit machines (model 2200) and gave a positive opinion on the quality of equipment manufacturing and innovative technologies of the Wirtgen Group.