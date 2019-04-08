Vast Resources exits Zim gold mine to focus on Marange diamonds, Romania

Vast Resources has decided to offload its 25% stake in the Pickstone Peerless gold mine in Zimbabwe to focus on the Heritage diamond concession in Zimbabwe and Baita Plai mine in Romania.“The Heritage Concession will require significant investment, not only financial but in human resource to enable near term positive cash flow for the business,” said company chief executive Andrew Prelea.“The divesting of the gold assets in Zimbabwe allows us to focus all of our Zimbabwe finance and management on this key component of the company’s growth."Vast Resources, which recently acquired rights to the Heritage diamond concession, raised £852,500 before costs last month through a placing and subscription of 557 million ordinary shares.It said £382,500 less costs would be channeled towards the company’s operations in the Marange Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe, while £470,000 less costs would go towards the Baita Plai mine in Romania and for general corporate purposes.Vast and its partner Botswana Diamonds received a positive preliminary geological valuation of the Heritage diamond concession last October.The property contained several targets for modern alluvial diamond placer deposits.The assessment also revealed that grades of the known modern alluvial placers which drain the Marange diamond fields ranged in grade from 50 to 500 carats per hundred tons (cpht).There was also potential for remnants of the basal Umkondo (conglomerate) unit in the concession, which runs at grades from 100-3,000 cpht elsewhere in Marange.