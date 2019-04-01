AGD DIAMONDS and LIEBHERR agree to strengthen cooperation

Today

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

Yesterday, a delegation of specialists from AGD DIAMONDS, JSC took part in Bauma-2019, the largest exhibition of mining and construction equipment in Munich, Germany.The delegation of AGD DIAMONDS, including Igor Dyukarev, First Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance and production management specialists, signed a cooperation agreement with LIEBHERR, the manufacturer of mining equipment. AGD DIAMONDS, which is developing the Grib diamond field, is already using there hydraulic mining excavators produced by LIEBHERR with a bucket capacity of 15 and 4 cubic meters.The meeting was attended by the management of LIEBHERR-RUSSLAND OOO, which is responsible for the development of sales and services in Russia. The negotiations with AGD DIAMONDS were focused on the expansion of cooperation: providing original spare parts for mining equipment, replacing components and assemblies under the Reman Program, introducing automated technologies for mining equipment (dump trucks and bulldozers), concluding a long-term service contract for equipment maintenance and training of AGD DIAMONDS’ specialists to comply with the rules of the advanced standards practiced by LIEBHERR.The parties reached an agreement on the possibility of future purchases of new equipment - hydraulic excavators and loaders under the Technical Upgrade Program with prices fixed until 2023. AGD DIAMONDS considers LIEBHERR to be one of the key partners in the field of diamond mining and application of advanced technologies in the mining industry.