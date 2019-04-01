Exclusive
Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds
The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...
Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future
Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...
01 april 2019
India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials
A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...
25 march 2019
“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker
Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...
18 march 2019
Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through
Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...
11 march 2019
AGD DIAMONDS and LIEBHERR agree to strengthen cooperation
The delegation of AGD DIAMONDS, including Igor Dyukarev, First Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance and production management specialists, signed a cooperation agreement with LIEBHERR, the manufacturer of mining equipment. AGD DIAMONDS, which is developing the Grib diamond field, is already using there hydraulic mining excavators produced by LIEBHERR with a bucket capacity of 15 and 4 cubic meters.
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
The meeting was attended by the management of LIEBHERR-RUSSLAND OOO, which is responsible for the development of sales and services in Russia. The negotiations with AGD DIAMONDS were focused on the expansion of cooperation: providing original spare parts for mining equipment, replacing components and assemblies under the Reman Program, introducing automated technologies for mining equipment (dump trucks and bulldozers), concluding a long-term service contract for equipment maintenance and training of AGD DIAMONDS’ specialists to comply with the rules of the advanced standards practiced by LIEBHERR.
The parties reached an agreement on the possibility of future purchases of new equipment - hydraulic excavators and loaders under the Technical Upgrade Program with prices fixed until 2023. AGD DIAMONDS considers LIEBHERR to be one of the key partners in the field of diamond mining and application of advanced technologies in the mining industry.