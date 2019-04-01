AGD DIMONDS reports 2018 results

Today

The Board of Directors of AGD DIMONDS announced the results of 2018 and reviewed the materials for the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders. This follows from the company’s press release received by Rough&Polished on Tuesday. 2018 was a successful year for the Arkhangelsk-based diamond miner. The company processed 4.22 million tons of ore at its concentration plant recovering more than 5 million carats of diamonds. Mining operations reached their 100-percent target. AGD DIAMONDS had no accidents or industrial injuries in 2018 at its facilities. The miner’s sales revenue exceeded $ 300 million. 2018 saw a high demand for large-size rough of +10.8 carats, including large stones of fancy colors. The company’s investment program was implemented saving some part of the allocated budget, while the entire program to re-equip the production division (including the renewal of mining machinery) was completed. In 2018, AGD DIMONDS upgraded its concentration plant and introduced the XRT technology to recover large-size diamonds. Last year, the company acquired the Wirtgen 2500 SM surface miner to extract ore and introduced a layer-by-layer ore breaking technique. In December 2018, AGD DIMONDS obtained three exploration licences in the area of the Grib diamond field with an aim to replenish its mineral resources.