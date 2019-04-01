Exclusive

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

AGD DIMONDS reports 2018 results

agd_diamonds_logo_news.pngThe Board of Directors of AGD DIMONDS announced the results of 2018 and reviewed the materials for the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders. This follows from the company’s press release received by Rough&Polished on Tuesday. 2018 was a successful year for the Arkhangelsk-based diamond miner. The company processed 4.22 million tons of ore at its concentration plant recovering more than 5 million carats of diamonds. Mining operations reached their 100-percent target. AGD DIAMONDS had no accidents or industrial injuries in 2018 at its facilities. The miner’s sales revenue exceeded $ 300 million. 2018 saw a high demand for large-size rough of +10.8 carats, including large stones of fancy colors. The company’s investment program was implemented saving some part of the allocated budget, while the entire program to re-equip the production division (including the renewal of mining machinery) was completed. In 2018, AGD DIMONDS upgraded its concentration plant and introduced the XRT technology to recover large-size diamonds. Last year, the company acquired the Wirtgen 2500 SM surface miner to extract ore and introduced a layer-by-layer ore breaking technique. In December 2018, AGD DIMONDS obtained three exploration licences in the area of the Grib diamond field with an aim to replenish its mineral resources.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

