JNA Awards & RJC team up to promote responsible business practices

The JNA Awards and the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) have teamed up anew for JNA Awards 2019 to promote responsible business practices in the international jewellery industry.

A leading platform for companies to showcase their outstanding achievements, as well as their commitment to innovation and responsibility, the JNA Awards is now accepting entries for its eighth edition until April 26, 2019.

The RJC is the jewellery industry’s foremost standards-setting and certification body, with more than 1,100 member companies spanning the entire jewellery supply chain, from mine to retail, across 75 countries. The shortlisted entrants will be announced on June 20, 2019 at the June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.



