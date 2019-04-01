Exclusive

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

JNA Awards & RJC team up to promote responsible business practices

The JNA Awards and the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) have teamed up anew for JNA Awards 2019 to promote responsible business practices in the international jewellery industry. 
A leading platform for companies to showcase their outstanding achievements, as well as their commitment to innovation and responsibility, the JNA Awards is now accepting entries for its eighth edition until April 26, 2019. 
The RJC is the jewellery industry’s foremost standards-setting and certification body, with more than 1,100 member companies spanning the entire jewellery supply chain, from mine to retail, across 75 countries. The shortlisted entrants will be announced on June 20, 2019 at the June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair. 

