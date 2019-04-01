Exclusive

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

Yesterday

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

IDE to build the tallest tower in Israel

Today
News

ide_logo.pngThe Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) plans to build a 120-story tower within the Diamond Exchange complex. The tower will be the tallest in Israel and one of the ten tallest buildings in the world, says a press note from IDI.
The building will expand the size of the Diamond Exchange complex to 800,000 sqm, from the 100,000 sqm it currently occupies. Some of the new area will be allocated for use by bourse members, and the rest will be leased to other business entities.
The project is being promoted by the Ramat Gan Municipality and will include two additional skyscrapers of 88 stories and 77 stories, expanding the number of towers on land owned by IDE to six.
According to Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen: "The new compound will include the flagship tower of the State of Israel and will be the entrance gate to Ramat Gan."
IDE President Yoram Dvash said, “Israel is one of the world's four largest diamond trading centers. Over 10,000 business owners and employees pass through the Diamond Exchange buildings daily and this is expected to increase with the new polishing plants that we are planning to build within the bourse.
“Our members need the strict security arrangements of the diamond exchange, the best of their kind in the world, and prefer to handle all their business in one large business complex where all services are available. The Mayor's new plan will enable us to realize this vision,” added Dvash.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished