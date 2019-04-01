IDE to build the tallest tower in Israel

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) plans to build a 120-story tower within the Diamond Exchange complex. The tower will be the tallest in Israel and one of the ten tallest buildings in the world, says a press note from IDI.The building will expand the size of the Diamond Exchange complex to 800,000 sqm, from the 100,000 sqm it currently occupies. Some of the new area will be allocated for use by bourse members, and the rest will be leased to other business entities.The project is being promoted by the Ramat Gan Municipality and will include two additional skyscrapers of 88 stories and 77 stories, expanding the number of towers on land owned by IDE to six.According to Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen: "The new compound will include the flagship tower of the State of Israel and will be the entrance gate to Ramat Gan."IDE President Yoram Dvash said, “Israel is one of the world's four largest diamond trading centers. Over 10,000 business owners and employees pass through the Diamond Exchange buildings daily and this is expected to increase with the new polishing plants that we are planning to build within the bourse.“Our members need the strict security arrangements of the diamond exchange, the best of their kind in the world, and prefer to handle all their business in one large business complex where all services are available. The Mayor's new plan will enable us to realize this vision,” added Dvash.