Statement of AGD Diamonds’ Press Service

Today

In connection with the article titled “From Russia with Grib” published by the Rough & Polished news agency on its website, the Press Service of AGD Diamonds considers it necessary to state that this article does not reflect the real situation in the company. AGD Diamonds’ system of business management is under close control of the Board of Directors representing the interests of the Company's shareholders.

Currently, AGD Diamonds, JSC has consolidated a 100-percent interest in Grib diamonds, which sells rough diamonds mined at the Grib Diamond Field in Antwerp, Belgium. This decision provided full operational control for the Company’s shareholders over rough sales.

AGD Diamonds believes that the Company’s diamond sales mechanism based on the electronic auction platform makes it possible to obtain the maximum value of precious stones and has proved its effectiveness in practice.

AGD Diamonds states that the current level of remuneration in the company substantially exceeds the market average and is a worthy reward for responsible and professional work of its employees. The company does not comment on the motives of personnel decisions made by its shareholders - all the changes within the team of AGD Diamonds fully comply with the adopted corporate standards, labor legislation of Russia and that of the countries where the Company is engaged in commercial activities.



