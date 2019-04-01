Exclusive

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

Today

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Namdia chooses diamond buyers for the next two-years – report

Today
News

Namibia’s state-owned diamond trading company, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has selected 16 companies that will buy its stones from 2019 to 2021, according to a local news report.
The Namibian newspaper reports that Namdia would sell diamonds worth N$2 billion a year to the 16 companies from Namibia, Belgium, India, Israel, UAE and US.
Belgium and Namibia top the list with four firms each.
“Namdia received an overwhelming response, with over 70 applicants from across the globe,” Namdia said in a statement.
Namdia was set up following an agreement between the Namibian government and De Beers in 2016, which stipulated that Namdeb Holdings would channel 15% of its annual diamond production to state-owned entity.
The company allegedly sold diamonds to five out of 20 companies selected by the government in 2016. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished