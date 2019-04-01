Namdia chooses diamond buyers for the next two-years – report

Today

Namibia’s state-owned diamond trading company, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has selected 16 companies that will buy its stones from 2019 to 2021, according to a local news report.

The Namibian newspaper reports that Namdia would sell diamonds worth N$2 billion a year to the 16 companies from Namibia, Belgium, India, Israel, UAE and US.

Belgium and Namibia top the list with four firms each.

“Namdia received an overwhelming response, with over 70 applicants from across the globe,” Namdia said in a statement.

Namdia was set up following an agreement between the Namibian government and De Beers in 2016, which stipulated that Namdeb Holdings would channel 15% of its annual diamond production to state-owned entity.

The company allegedly sold diamonds to five out of 20 companies selected by the government in 2016.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished