Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Tiffany & Co. launches a new engagement ring campaign

Tiffany & Co. announced the launch of its new campaign Believe In Love, which started on April1,2019, says a press note from the company.  

news_08042019_tiffany.png
                                              Image credit: Tiffany & Co.


The campaign features the Tiffany True engagement ring, which includes an innovative white diamond cut.
According to the company, the campaign film captures the intimacy between two people, and the Tiffany True engagement ring as a symbol of their bond.
The campaign film, which features Tiffany’s new engagement ring, echoes the emotional connection of love captured by the song “Is That Alright?” from the film A Star is Born starring Lady Gaga. 


Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

