Tiffany & Co. launches a new engagement ring campaign

Today

Tiffany & Co. announced the launch of its new campaign Believe In Love, which started on April1,2019, says a press note from the company.









Image credit: Tiffany & Co.







The campaign features the Tiffany True engagement ring, which includes an innovative white diamond cut.

According to the company, the campaign film captures the intimacy between two people, and the Tiffany True engagement ring as a symbol of their bond.

The campaign film, which features Tiffany’s new engagement ring, echoes the emotional connection of love captured by the song “Is That Alright?” from the film A Star is Born starring Lady Gaga.





Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg