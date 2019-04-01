National Bank of Fujairah launches representative office in Antwerp

The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC inaugurated its first international representative office in the heart of the Antwerp Diamond District, the largest rough trading hub in the world, says a press note from the bank.This falls in line with the bank’s strategy to further cement its position as the leading financial partner for clients in the industry through its unparalleled sector expertise and bespoke solutions. With the establishment of this new representative office, NBF can bring value-added services and source market information to better serve existing clients in the Antwerp and the UAE.His Excellency Mohamed Issa Hamad Abushahab, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Kingdom of Belgium, representatives from NBF Board and senior management, as well as esteemed partners and guests attended the opening ceremony.Commenting on the representative office launch, Vince Cook, NBF’s CEO, said: “This is a proud moment for us, and a great testament to our focus on providing our clients with the best financial advice and connecting them with important stakeholders both at home and abroad. Since launching the diamond financing business, we have realised that our clients who are present in both Dubai and Antwerp would benefit from NBF being present in these two major diamond hubs. We are committed to using our presence in Antwerp to build on our reputation as one of the leading banks in the diamond business and grow partnerships with the local community.”