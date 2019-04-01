Exclusive

Jewellery with diamonds, even with small ones, sells better than without diamonds

The Yakut jewellery firm Kierge was set up 25 years ago on the basis of the jewellery workshop PKF Yakutrembyttekhnika which, in its turn, was founded way back in the 1970s. Over this period, Kierge turned into a well-established company successfully...

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

National Bank of Fujairah launches representative office in Antwerp

nbf_logo.pngThe National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC inaugurated its first international representative office in the heart of the Antwerp Diamond District, the largest rough trading hub in the world, says a press note from the bank.
This falls in line with the bank’s strategy to further cement its position as the leading financial partner for clients in the industry through its unparalleled sector expertise and bespoke solutions. With the establishment of this new representative office, NBF can bring value-added services and source market information to better serve existing clients in the Antwerp and the UAE.
His Excellency Mohamed Issa Hamad Abushahab, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Kingdom of Belgium, representatives from NBF Board and senior management, as well as esteemed partners and guests attended the opening ceremony.
Commenting on the representative office launch, Vince Cook, NBF’s CEO, said: “This is a proud moment for us, and a great testament to our focus on providing our clients with the best financial advice and connecting them with important stakeholders both at home and abroad. Since launching the diamond financing business, we have realised that our clients who are present in both Dubai and Antwerp would benefit from NBF being present in these two major diamond hubs. We are committed to using our presence in Antwerp to build on our reputation as one of the leading banks in the diamond business and grow partnerships with the local community.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



