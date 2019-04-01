Robbers target ZCDC Marange operations, again

Today

An unknown number of suspected robbers allegedly entered a pit with ore that had just been exposed at Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)’s claim, in Marange, according to a local daily.

Police had since arrested two suspects.

“In the early morning hours of April 1 2019, there was an intrusion by a suspected gang of robbers into the operational areas of the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company,” secretary for information Nick Mangwana was quoted by the Herald newspaper as saying.

“The suspected robbers entered the pit where ore had been exposed earlier in the day… a full exercise to establish whether there was any loss and if affirmed then its level is underway.

“The people caught will be transparently prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and their accomplices will be pursued until every one of them is fully accounted for.”

He said three government ministers and the command of the national security establishment held a meeting on 3 April 2019 at the ZCDC operations to review security measures.

A similar incident occurred last December when 10 criminals allegedly bulldozed their way into the Marange diamond fields and looted two dump trucks of diamond ore belonging to ZCDC before vanishing into the darkness.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished