Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Israel for $9.3 mln

alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, summed up the auction  for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) in Ramat Gan, Israel.
The company sold 92 rough diamonds weighing 1,700 carats in total. The overall revenue amounted to $9.3 million. More than 30 companies were recognized as winners in different auction positions.
“Local firms, most of which specialize in large rough diamonds, participated in the auction, as well as other representatives of the global diamond market. We invited over 100 companies. The auction completed with good results, the demand for our products in Israel market remains stable,” said Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Management Board, Director of the United Selling Organization at ALROSA.
In 2018, ALROSA held six auctions for special size rough diamonds in Israel, and the revenue for the year reached almost $ 90 million. By the end of 2019, the company will hold four more auctions in Ramat Gan.

