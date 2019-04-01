ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Israel for $9.3 mln

ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, summed up the auction for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) in Ramat Gan, Israel.The company sold 92 rough diamonds weighing 1,700 carats in total. The overall revenue amounted to $9.3 million. More than 30 companies were recognized as winners in different auction positions.“Local firms, most of which specialize in large rough diamonds, participated in the auction, as well as other representatives of the global diamond market. We invited over 100 companies. The auction completed with good results, the demand for our products in Israel market remains stable,” said Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Management Board, Director of the United Selling Organization at ALROSA.In 2018, ALROSA held six auctions for special size rough diamonds in Israel, and the revenue for the year reached almost $ 90 million. By the end of 2019, the company will hold four more auctions in Ramat Gan.