Signet Jewelers Reports 4Q and Fiscal 2019 Results

Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its results for the 13 weeks (“fourth quarter Fiscal 2019”) and 52 weeks ("Fiscal 2019") ended February 2, 2019.Signet's total sales in the fourth quarter were $2.15 billion, down $138.4 million or down 6.0% on a reported basis and down 5.4% on a constant currency basis. Total same store sales performance decreased 2.0% year-over-year.Signet's total sales for the 2019 fiscal year were $6.2 billion, down $5.9 million or 0.1%, compared to Fiscal 2018. Total same store sales performance was down 0.1% versus the prior year.Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In Fiscal 2019, we began our Path to Brilliance transformation journey, building foundational capabilities to drive future growth. We made progress on our Path to Brilliance initiatives, achieving double-digit eCommerce growth, delivering $85 million of net cost savings, and continuing to optimize our store footprint. However, we did not finish the year as strongly as expected due to a highly competitive promotional environment, continued consumer weakness in the UK, and lower than expected customer demand for legacy merchandise collections that impacted our holiday fourth quarter results."