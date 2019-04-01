Botswana Diamonds concludes intensification drilling at Thorny River

Botswana Diamonds said it has concluded the intensification drilling programme on the Frischgewaagt and Hartbeesfontein farms, which form part of the Thorny River project, in South Africa.The programme comprised 33 holes and 1,282 meters of drilling which, together with the previous work, had resulted in a total drilled depth of 3,299 meters in five areas on the two farms.It said a bulk sampling target of 3.9 km of linear kimberlite fissure intersection had been identified from the results with intersections of up to 18 meters from 4 meters below surface.Areas hosting possible blows had also been identified, and these would form part of the bulk sampling area, which was adjacent to that from which a bulk sample was taken in early 2018, which indicated diamond values of $120 - $220 per carat and grades of 46 – 74 carats per hundred tonnes.“Early stage work is also progressing on potential secondary (alluvial) diamond deposits in the project area, with a number of targets being identified,” said Botswana Diamonds.It said the commissioning of the diamond processing plant set to process the Thorny River kimberlite had been completed.The purpose of the intensification drilling programme was to enable detailed planning for a bulk sampling programme, which would commence after the necessary regulatory approvals have been received during the course of the second quarter of the year.The drilling programme had allowed further definition of the kimberlite blow/fissure complex and added to data already generated by gravity, magnetic, maxmin and other advanced exploration techniques.