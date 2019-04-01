BlueRock Q1 diamond sales up 18%

BlueRock Diamonds said it sold 1,847 carats of diamonds in the first quarter of 2019 from its Kareevlei mine, in South Africa, an 18% increase compared with 1,563 carats, a year earlier.An average grade of 3.41 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht) was recorded, which was 4% above the average for 2018 of 3.28 cpht.Its average price per carat was $371 and this was 10% above the average for 2018 of $332.“The average price per carat remains high reflecting the high quality of our diamonds,” said BlueRock chief executive Adam Waugh.The company also registered a 12% year-on-year increase in mined tonnage to 42,409 t in the first quarter despite an eight-day suspension in mining operations in February.BlueRock recovered and sold two large diamonds during the quarter – an 8.97 ct diamond that was sold for $74,513 and a 16.28 ct diamond that was sold for $78,947.