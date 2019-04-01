Exclusive

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

BlueRock Q1 diamond sales up 18%

bluerockdiamonds_logo.pngBlueRock Diamonds said it sold 1,847 carats of diamonds in the first quarter of 2019 from its Kareevlei mine, in South Africa, an 18% increase compared with 1,563 carats, a year earlier.
An average grade of 3.41 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht) was recorded, which was 4% above the average for 2018 of 3.28 cpht.
Its average price per carat was $371 and this was 10% above the average for 2018 of $332.
“The average price per carat remains high reflecting the high quality of our diamonds,” said BlueRock chief executive Adam Waugh.
The company also registered a 12% year-on-year increase in mined tonnage to 42,409 t in the first quarter despite an eight-day suspension in mining operations in February.
BlueRock recovered and sold two large diamonds during the quarter – an 8.97 ct diamond that was sold for $74,513 and a 16.28 ct diamond that was sold for $78,947.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



