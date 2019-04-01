DPA welcomes FTC’s warning to lab-grown diamond sector

Today

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission had sent warning letters to eight lab-grown diamond (LGD) manufacturers on 2 April insisting that they distinguish in their jewelry advertisements between diamonds that come from mines and those made in laboratories.The Diamond Producers Association (DPA), which represents mining companies like De Beers, Rio Tinto and ALROSA, welcomed the FTC insistence that companies distinguish between diamonds that are mined and those that are made in laboratories. In support of the FTC’s righteous step, the DPA has released a statement as follows:“The DPA welcomes the FTC’s warning to synthetic diamond manufacturers against misleading consumers with their marketing tactics. This warning is an important step toward transparency and consumer protection.It is now crystal clear that synthetic diamond manufacturers cannot use the word ‘diamond’ without qualifying it with an unambiguous descriptor about the manufactured origin immediately before the word ‘diamond’. It is also clear that the FTC will not tolerate unsubstantiated claims that synthetic diamonds are environmentally friendly in violation of the FTC’s Green Guides.DPA will continue to support the FTC’s efforts to ensure consumers are protected.”