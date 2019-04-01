Exclusive
Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future
Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...
01 april 2019
India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials
A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...
25 march 2019
“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker
Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...
18 march 2019
Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through
Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...
11 march 2019
Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer
Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...
04 march 2019
DPA welcomes FTC’s warning to lab-grown diamond sector
The Diamond Producers Association (DPA), which represents mining companies like De Beers, Rio Tinto and ALROSA, welcomed the FTC insistence that companies distinguish between diamonds that are mined and those that are made in laboratories. In support of the FTC’s righteous step, the DPA has released a statement as follows:
“The DPA welcomes the FTC’s warning to synthetic diamond manufacturers against misleading consumers with their marketing tactics. This warning is an important step toward transparency and consumer protection.
It is now crystal clear that synthetic diamond manufacturers cannot use the word ‘diamond’ without qualifying it with an unambiguous descriptor about the manufactured origin immediately before the word ‘diamond’. It is also clear that the FTC will not tolerate unsubstantiated claims that synthetic diamonds are environmentally friendly in violation of the FTC’s Green Guides.
DPA will continue to support the FTC’s efforts to ensure consumers are protected.”
