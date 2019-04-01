Exclusive

De Beers happy with US directive on marketing synthetic diamonds

De Beers is happy with a directive made by US Federal Trade Commission asking diamond producers to distinguish in advertising if their goods were naturally mined or laboratory grown, according to a news report. 

news_11122018_lightbox1.png
                      Image credit: Lightbox


Reuters quoted the diamond giant as saying that the two kinds of diamonds were “distinct product categories.” 
De Beers said recently that it would remain a natural diamond business despite its decision last year to launch Lightbox Jewelry, an online company that sells synthetic diamonds.
Lightbox was the only jewellery brand to source lab-grown diamonds from De Beers’ Element Six business, a world leader in lab-grown diamond technology for more than 50 years.
De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said last February that prices for synthetic diamonds had declined by about 60% after the launch of Lightbox.
“We announced Lightbox in June and we sold our first diamond at the end of September; and we’ll only sell 20,000 carats in total by the end of 2019, before our facility in Oregon comes on-stream,” he said.
“Since we started, the Lightbox offering has had a tremendously positive impact on price.
“At the wholesale level, prices [of the competitive product] have come down between 30% and 60% which is extraordinary given how little we’ve sold.”
Meanwhile, the Diamond Producers Association (DPA) chief executive Jean-Marc Lieberherr said they had for several months expressed serious concerns about misleading marketing communication and unsubstantiated eco claims coming from many laboratory grown diamond marketers.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

