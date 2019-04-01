Exclusive

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

De Beers boosts transparency throughout diamond value chain

de_beers_logo.pngDe Beers said it will support the diamond trade in providing enhanced transparency regarding diamonds purchased from its sight sales by introducing a “diamonds from DTC” source of origin claim. 
The claim, it said, would serve as a factual statement about provenance that sightholders and accredited buyers can use for diamonds purchased from sights. 
“We are proud of where our diamonds are discovered, how we recover them responsibly and the role our activities play in building thriving communities,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
“By enabling our customers to share the source of origin of our diamonds, we hope to drive further transparency throughout the diamond value chain.” 
De Beers said diamonds purchased from the third sight of 2019 onwards would be able to apply the claim to their sight-sourced diamonds and pass it on to their customers along the value chain. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


