De Beers boosts transparency throughout diamond value chain

De Beers said it will support the diamond trade in providing enhanced transparency regarding diamonds purchased from its sight sales by introducing a “diamonds from DTC” source of origin claim.The claim, it said, would serve as a factual statement about provenance that sightholders and accredited buyers can use for diamonds purchased from sights.“We are proud of where our diamonds are discovered, how we recover them responsibly and the role our activities play in building thriving communities,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.“By enabling our customers to share the source of origin of our diamonds, we hope to drive further transparency throughout the diamond value chain.”De Beers said diamonds purchased from the third sight of 2019 onwards would be able to apply the claim to their sight-sourced diamonds and pass it on to their customers along the value chain.