Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

01 april 2019

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

Stornoway reports its 2018 operating results

stornoway_logo.pngStornoway Diamond Corporation reported its operating results for the year ended December 31, 2018.
For the full year, in the Renard 2-3 and Renard 65 open pits a total of 1,324,123 carats were recovered from 2,328,300  tonnes of ore at 57 cpht.
For the full year, Stornoway sold 1,038,967 run-of-mine carats for gross proceeds of $141 million at an average price of US$105 per carat ($136 per carat). The company sold an additional 164,322 carats of supplemental diamonds for gross proceeds of $3.5 million at an average price of US$16 per carat ($21 per carat).
For the full year, cash operating costs per tonne processed were $57.1 per tonne ($100.4 per carat) and capital expenditures were $88.2 million.
The Corporation reported adjusted EBITDA1 of $7.9 million, or (5.4)% of revenues, for the full year ended December 31, 2018.
Patrick Godin, President and CEO, commented: “2018, the second year of commercial production for Stornoway’s Renard Diamond Mine, was one of transition from open pit mining to primarily underground production. This transition proved to be challenging, but our team overcame the difficulties we faced, safely and successfully completing the ramp up of the underground mine in August. The low diamond pricing environment in which Renard began operating persisted in 2018… In 2019, we will be focused on efficiency, striving to maximize value generation in every aspect of our business. We will continue exploration and resource development on the Renard property, aiming to extend mine life and grasp strategic opportunities.”

