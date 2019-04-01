Exclusive

Lucapa recovers ‘top-colour’ 55 ct diamond from Mothae

Lucapa Diamond has recovered a ‘top-colour’ 55 carat diamond from its new 1.1 Mtpa Mothae kimberlite plant, in Lesotho. 
It said the 55 carat stone was the fifth +50 carat diamond recovered to date from its 70 percent-owned mine, where commercial production commenced in January 2019 following the commissioning and ramp-up phases for the 1.1 Mtpa plant and an earlier bulk sampling campaign. 

news_03042019_lucapa.png
                      Image credit: Lucapa Diamond


The mine produced a recovered an 83.9 carat diamond last month.
Lucapa recently raked in $3.8 million from the sale of 5,411 carats of rough diamonds recovered from Mothae.   
The diamonds were recovered during the 1.1Mtpa Mothae kimberlite plant ramp-up phase in the fourth quarter of 2018 and in the first month of commercial mining operations last January.   
The highest price achieved for an individual Mothae diamond was $36,664 per carat.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



