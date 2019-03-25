Russian scientists found a new use for diamonds as semiconductors when creating lasers and LEDs

Today

Scientists at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology reported that diamonds could be used to create one of the effects to produce lasers and LEDs, according to an article published in Semiconductor Science and Technology Magazine.









Image credit: Wikipedia







“In the case of silicon and germanium, cryogenic temperatures are required for this, which puts the value of this effect under a question, in materials such as diamond and gallium nitride, it can be observed already at room temperatures. This means that this effect can be used for the creation of devices for the mass market," RIA Novosti quoted the MIPT researcher Dmitry Fedyanin as saying.

For several years, a group scientists headed by Fedyanin searched for new sources of light and studied exotic materials that are not used to create LEDs.

MIPT scientists also discovered another effect and proved that a “pure” semiconductor consisting of layers of diamond plates with different types of inclusions could be used to create a powerful solid-state laser.

Experiments have shown that diamond lasers and LEDs are 100 times brighter than conventional multilayer lasers and LEDs.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg