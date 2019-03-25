South Korea-Antwerp trade to soar sans diamond tax

South Korea had earlier abolished a 26 percent individual consumption tax on polished diamond imports, replacing it with a 5 percent import tax and a 10 percent value-added tax.
“The visit served as an opportunity to raise at the political level the issue of the 5 percent import tax on diamonds from Antwerp. Eliminating this tax would have a very positive influence on Antwerp-Korea trade,” AWDC said in a statement. “As it now stands, Antwerp is at a competitive disadvantage compared to other trade centres that are already exempt from paying this import tax.”