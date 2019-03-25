Exclusive

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

Yesterday

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

South Korea-Antwerp trade to soar sans diamond tax

Today
Representatives of the AWDC joined Belgium’s state visit to South Korea from March 24 to 28. The bilateral trade between Belgium and Korea is poised for further growth if the latter's 5 percent tax on diamond imports is removed.
South Korea had earlier abolished a 26 percent individual consumption tax on polished diamond imports, replacing it with a 5 percent import tax and a 10 percent value-added tax.
 “The visit served as an opportunity to raise at the political level the issue of the 5 percent import tax on diamonds from Antwerp. Eliminating this tax would have a very positive influence on Antwerp-Korea trade,” AWDC said in a statement. “As it now stands, Antwerp is at a competitive disadvantage compared to other trade centres that are already exempt from paying this import tax.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

