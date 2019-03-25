South Korea-Antwerp trade to soar sans diamond tax

Today

Representatives of the AWDC joined Belgium’s state visit to South Korea from March 24 to 28. The bilateral trade between Belgium and Korea is poised for further growth if the latter's 5 percent tax on diamond imports is removed.

South Korea had earlier abolished a 26 percent individual consumption tax on polished diamond imports, replacing it with a 5 percent import tax and a 10 percent value-added tax.

“The visit served as an opportunity to raise at the political level the issue of the 5 percent import tax on diamonds from Antwerp. Eliminating this tax would have a very positive influence on Antwerp-Korea trade,” AWDC said in a statement. “As it now stands, Antwerp is at a competitive disadvantage compared to other trade centres that are already exempt from paying this import tax.”





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished