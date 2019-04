ALROSA will pay for the audit of its reputation 2.8 million rubles

Today

Yakutia-based diamond miner ALROSA has ordered a costly audit of its reputation through Russia’s government procurement website. The company intends to pay 2.8 million rubles for this service, according to a report published by REGNUM Under the terms of this procurement, the contractor who undertakes to audit the reputation of ALROSA will in particular have to find out how the population of Yakutia views ALROSA. The questions posed by the company’s management include the following: “How well is the population aware of the company’s status described as ‘local-budget-forming’ or ‘region-forming’?”, “What is the level of public understanding of the company’s value for the region’s economy?”, “To what extent is the population aware of ALROSA’s contributions to Yakutia’s budget revenue?”The management of ALROSA is also interested to know if the population of Yakutia perceives the company as socially and environmentally responsible, and also as a key employer in the region. The contractor will also have to inquire into major complaints from local population to the company, as well as to explore what kind of actions is expected from ALROSA by the public.The aim of the contractor is to relate the real and desired image of the company and develop recommendations for correcting the identified gaps. ALROSA explained that 2.8 million rubles is the starting price of the tender, which is likely to be reduced according to the results of this public procurement.Earlier, REGNUM reported that ALROSA had suffered two largest accidents in its history over the past two years including the flooding of Mir in August 2017, when eight miners could not be rescued from the underground mine, and a year later the breakthrough of water destroying the dam of the Irelyakh diamond mine developed by the company, which resulted in heavy pollution of three rivers in Yakutia qualified by local activists as an environmental disaster.