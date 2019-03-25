Exclusive
Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future
Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...
Yesterday
India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials
A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...
25 march 2019
“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker
Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...
18 march 2019
Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through
Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...
11 march 2019
Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer
Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...
04 march 2019
ALROSA will pay for the audit of its reputation 2.8 million rubles
Under the terms of this procurement, the contractor who undertakes to audit the reputation of ALROSA will in particular have to find out how the population of Yakutia views ALROSA. The questions posed by the company’s management include the following: “How well is the population aware of the company’s status described as ‘local-budget-forming’ or ‘region-forming’?”, “What is the level of public understanding of the company’s value for the region’s economy?”, “To what extent is the population aware of ALROSA’s contributions to Yakutia’s budget revenue?”
The management of ALROSA is also interested to know if the population of Yakutia perceives the company as socially and environmentally responsible, and also as a key employer in the region. The contractor will also have to inquire into major complaints from local population to the company, as well as to explore what kind of actions is expected from ALROSA by the public.
The aim of the contractor is to relate the real and desired image of the company and develop recommendations for correcting the identified gaps. ALROSA explained that 2.8 million rubles is the starting price of the tender, which is likely to be reduced according to the results of this public procurement.
Earlier, REGNUM reported that ALROSA had suffered two largest accidents in its history over the past two years including the flooding of Mir in August 2017, when eight miners could not be rescued from the underground mine, and a year later the breakthrough of water destroying the dam of the Irelyakh diamond mine developed by the company, which resulted in heavy pollution of three rivers in Yakutia qualified by local activists as an environmental disaster.