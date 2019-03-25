ALROSA raised $11.8 mln at this year’s first diamond auction in New York

Today

ALROSA, the world’s leading diamond miner, held its first New York diamond auction this year. The company traditionally offered a range of special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats). The total revenue from the auction amounted to $11.8 million.

The company sold 107 stones with a total weight of 1,900 carats. Over 30 firms from the largest international trade centers, such as the USA, Israel, Belgium, India and the UAE participated in the auction.









Image credit: ALROSA







"We held the first auction this year in the United States, selling almost 90% of the auctioned stones. In general, the market today is experiencing an increase in activity and interest in our products maintains stable. We invited about 20 American companies to this auction and some of them participated. The overall sales exceeded the total opening bid by 50%, amounting to $11.8 million. Today this is the highest revenue from single auction since we resumed the operations of our USA office, which is now headed by Rebecca Foerster," said Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Management Board, Director of the United Selling Organization at ALROSA.

Last year, ALROSA resumed its operations in New York and held two diamond auctions there, with overall revenue amounting to $18.3 million. The company's auction schedule for 2019 includes four auctions in the United States.