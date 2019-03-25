Exclusive

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

Yesterday

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

ALROSA raised $11.8 mln at this year’s first diamond auction in New York

Today
News

ALROSA, the world’s leading diamond miner, held its first New York diamond auction this year. The company traditionally offered a range of special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats). The total revenue from the auction amounted to $11.8 million.
The company sold 107 stones with a total weight of 1,900 carats. Over 30 firms from the largest international trade centers, such as the USA, Israel, Belgium, India and the UAE participated in the auction. 

news_01042019_alrosa.png
Image credit: ALROSA


"We held the first auction this year in the United States, selling almost 90% of the auctioned stones. In general, the market today is experiencing an increase in activity and interest in our products maintains stable. We invited about 20 American companies to this auction and some of them participated. The overall sales exceeded the total opening bid by 50%, amounting to $11.8 million. Today this is the highest revenue from single auction since we resumed the operations of our USA office, which is now headed by Rebecca Foerster," said Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Management Board, Director of the United Selling Organization at ALROSA.
Last year, ALROSA resumed its operations in New York and held two diamond auctions there, with overall revenue amounting to $18.3 million. The company's auction schedule for 2019 includes four auctions in the United States.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished