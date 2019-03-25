Exclusive

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

Yesterday

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

Macau government proposes bill on trade in rough diamonds

Today
News

The Executive Council has announced on 28 March 2019, that the government has drafted a bill which if approved by lawmakers would enable Macau to implement the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS), which then would allow Macau to import rough diamonds.
Currently, there is no trade in rough diamonds in Macau. The Bill would allow Macau to prepare to become an international centre for the trade in rough diamonds in the future. Macau imported polished diamonds worth 20 million patacas last year.
The proposed legislation would help Macau develop a rough diamond trade sector, adding that the trade would also help Macau give full play to its role as a business-service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, as some of these countries are among the top producers of rough diamonds.
The Bill proposes that rough diamonds imported by Macau originating from a particular country or region must be accompanied by a certificate issued by that country or region’s external trade authorities.
The Bill proposes that rough diamonds exported by Macau must be accompanied by a certificate issued by the Economic Services Bureau. And, any business person in Macau engaging in the import, export, intermediary trade, sale and transport of rough diamonds must obtain a licence from the local government. The bill proposes a two-year transition period. The bill authorizes the Macau Customs Service to verify rough diamonds. The government proposes that the bill become law on October 1 this year.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

