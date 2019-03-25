Christie’s to offer a historic tiara in the Magnificent Jewels sale in May

Today

Christie’s announced that it will offer an aquamarine and diamond historic tiara for the first time in its upcoming Magnificent Jewels sale on 15 May in Geneva. The tiara is estimated to be sold for $230,000-340,000.









Image credit: Christie's







«Made in 1904 as a wedding gift from Frederick Francis IV, Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin (1882-1945) to his bride Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Cumberland (1882-1963), this Fabergé tiara is of symbolic design with forget-me-not flowers tied with ribbon bows, signifying true and eternal love, pierced by arrows representing cupid, a token of endearment, attraction and affection,» the auction house revealed the history of the precious piece.

«The Grand Duke’s mother, Grand Duchess Anastasia Mikhailovna of Russia, was a keen Fabergé collector, and encouraged him to order his wedding present at the atelier Fabergé in St Petersburg.»

The tiara features nine graduated pear-shaped aquamarines and old, cushion and rose-cut diamonds.

However, the Princess didn’t receive the tiara for wedding day and wore instead the traditional Hanoverian nuptial crown as the drawings of the tiara sent to the Grand Ducal Cabinet for approval went missing and Faberge couldn’t execute the commission of the jewel. The Fabergé tiara, the special wedding gift from the Grand Duke, was sent to the Duchess later.

Christie’s said that it was incredibly honored to be able to offer this tiara for sale, more than a century since it had been first revealed.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg