Exclusive

Lucapa’s Wetherall on the past, present and the future

Lucapa Diamond chief executive Stephen Wetherall recently attended a mining conference, in Cape Town South Africa, where he met Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa and granted him an exclusive interview. They discussed Angola’s first international diamond...

Today

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

Christie’s to offer a historic tiara in the Magnificent Jewels sale in May

Today
News

Christie’s announced that it will offer an aquamarine and diamond historic tiara for the first time in its upcoming Magnificent Jewels sale on 15 May in Geneva. The tiara is estimated to be sold for $230,000-340,000. 

news_01042019_faberge.png
Image credit: Christie's


«Made in 1904 as a wedding gift from Frederick Francis IV, Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin (1882-1945) to his bride Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Cumberland (1882-1963), this Fabergé tiara is of symbolic design with forget-me-not flowers tied with ribbon bows, signifying true and eternal love, pierced by arrows representing cupid, a token of endearment, attraction and affection,» the auction house revealed the history of the precious piece. 
«The Grand Duke’s mother, Grand Duchess Anastasia Mikhailovna of Russia, was a keen Fabergé collector, and encouraged him to order his wedding present at the atelier Fabergé in St Petersburg.»
The tiara features nine graduated pear-shaped aquamarines and old, cushion and rose-cut diamonds.
However, the Princess didn’t receive the tiara for wedding day and wore instead the traditional Hanoverian nuptial crown as the drawings of the tiara sent to the Grand Ducal Cabinet for approval went missing and Faberge couldn’t execute the commission of the jewel. The Fabergé tiara, the special wedding gift from the Grand Duke, was sent to the Duchess later.
Christie’s said that it was incredibly honored to be able to offer this tiara for sale, more than a century since it had been first revealed.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished