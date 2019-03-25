ALROSA to open Zim office end of April as Anjin pours in $20 mln on Marange return

Exclusive

Russian diamond giant, ALROSA is set to complete setting up its office in Zimbabwe by the end of this month, according to a local newspaper.
Negotiations held in 2018 by ALROSA and the government of Zimbabwe resulted in a decision to start operations in the country and open its subsidiary, ALROSA Zimbabwe. 
ALROSA chief executive Sergey Ivanov said in January that details of the company’s projects in Zimbabwe would be negotiated in the near future, although reports suggested that the diamond giant would be involved in diamond exploration and development of new mining operations in the country with the support of the Zimbabwean government. 
“We are ready to share all of ALROSA's technology when it comes to grading and preparing diamonds for sale, as well as the necessary know-how so that Zimbabwe could get back the position the country had on the global diamond mining market for several years,” said Ivanov at the time. 
Meanwhile, mines minister Winston Chitando confirmed what Rough & Polished reported last week that China’s Anjin had already returned to Marange.
“Anjin, which used to operate in the area, is now back on the ground. We expect that it will commence production, at the latest, by end of May. We are looking at it being a significant producer in that regard,” he was quoted as saying by The Sunday Mail.
The company, which was forced out of Marange early 2016 by then President Robert Mugabe’s government, would invest an initial $20 million to restart operations.
Chitando said fresh investments would complement the “huge expansion drive” being implemented by the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).
“ZCDC is on a huge expansion drive and is going to produce 4,1 million carats this year on the back of the conglomerate plant that was commissioned by … President Mnangagwa, towards the end of last year,” he said.
Zimbabwe produced 2,8 million carats in 2018.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

