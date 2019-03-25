De Beers will remain a natural diamond business – Cleaver

De Beers said it will predominantly remain a natural diamond business despite its decision last year to launch Lightbox Jewelry, an online company that sells synthetic diamonds.Mining Review reports that the group had spent almost double on consumer marketing of natural diamonds alone than it would spend over four years on building the entire new Lightbox facility.“De Beers is and will remain a natural diamond business,” group chief executive Bruce Cleaver was quoted as saying in an interview.Lightbox was the only jewellery brand to source lab-grown diamonds from De Beers’ Element Six business, a world leader in lab-grown diamond technology for more than 50 years.Independent diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky said at the time of the launch of Lightbox Jewelry that this was a strategic move out of necessity by De Beers on behalf of the whole natural diamond industry.“I don’t see this as a move by De Beers to simply take a piece of the lab-created diamond market pie, but rather take control of the lab-created industry and steer it in a way that protects their natural diamond business,” he said then.Meanwhile, Cleaver said mining in Africa was at the core of De Beers’ business, “just as it always has been, and just as it will be in future”.He said although Venetia was currently the group’s mine in South Africa, it was one of the world’s only Tier 1 assets.“With our $2 billion investment to transition Venetia from an open cast to an underground operation, we are extending the mine’s production life into the 2040s,” said Cleaver."This is the biggest single investment in South Africa’s diamond industry in decades and will ensure Venetia retains its status as the producer of about 70% of South Africa’s total diamond production.”He said De Beers also continued to invest in both its Namibia and Botswana-based operations.“We see a great opportunity for mining offshore and will continue to work with our partners in [Namibian] government to develop this part of the business,” said Cleaver."We launched a new exploration and sampling vessel in 2017 – the world’s largest and most sophisticated vessel for this purpose – and we are looking at the potential for a new offshore mining vessel to complement the existing fleet.”In Botswana, he said, solid progress was being achieved with Cut-9 at Jwaneng and Cut-3 at Orapa.“Cut-8 is now the main source of ore for Jwaneng and will run to 2030. While open-pit operations at Letlhakene ceased as planned in 2017, we have successfully established a tailing processing plant at the mine that will deliver around 800 000 carats a year,” said Cleaver.