Star Diamond Corporation announces 2018 year end results

The independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on the Star Diamond’s 100% held Star and Orion South kimberlites project estimates that 66 million carats of diamonds could be recovered in a surface mine over a 38-year project life, with a Net Present Value (“NPV”) (7%) of $2.0 billion after tax, an Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) of 19% and an after-tax payback period of 3.4 years after the commencement of diamond production.
Study results indicate a high proportion of Type IIa diamonds present in both the Star (26.5 percent) and the Orion South (12.5 percent) kimberlites.
Star Diamond Corporation is a Canadian natural resource company focused on exploring and developing Saskatchewan's diamond resources.
Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Brussels