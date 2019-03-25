Exclusive

India's gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

Shortfall in global diamond supply imminent – report

Panmure Gordon has forecast a shortfall in global diamond supply starting this year and continuing through 2021, according to a news report.
Bloomberg quoted a mining and commodities expert from the company, Kieron Hodgson, as saying that there may be a deficit of 15 million carats, or about 10% of global supply, in 2021. 
“[There is] unlikely to be any short-term support for a significant increase in average diamond pricing,” said Panmure Gordon.
Industry analyst Berenberg’s Richard Hatch said prices for rough diamonds would only recover in 2021 when it was expected to register a weak gain of less than 1%.
Few new mines were scheduled, while some old mines were set to close early in the next decade.
The diamond business was experiencing a slump in prices for cheaper stones, as a result of high supply, weak demand and a struggling currency in India, where the bulk of world’s diamonds are manufactured into jewellery.
Global supply peaked in 2006 with 176 million carats mined before taking a thud through the global financial crisis. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


